Chimayo Stone Fired Kitchen 862 Main Ave
Dinner
Apps
- Chimayo Bread$5.00
Served with chipotle honey butter
- Apple Root Vegetable Soup$9.00+
Apples, butternut squash, rutabaga, sweet potato, carrot, chicken stock, maple syrup, cream & almonds.
- Fire Roasted Jalapeño Guacamole$15.00+
Tomato, red onion, cilantro, lime
- Skillet Cornbread$12.00
Roasted Jalapeño, corn, tres queso, chipotle honey butter
- Roasted Brussel Sprouts$15.00
Bacon, cranberries, toasted almond
- Queso Fundido$15.00
Four cheeses, roasted green chili, red pepper sauce, flour tortilla, Zia chips
- Acorn Squash Fondue$18.50
Roasted acorn squash, leeks, mascarpone and tres queso, cranberry, almond, Chimayo bread, chips
- French Onion Soup$15.50
Roasted beef marrow stock, caramelized onion, toasted baquette, French Emmantal Swiss, aged white cheddar.
Bistro Plates
- Steak Flatbread Sandwich$23.00
Bistro tender, tres queso, caramelized onion, roasted peppers, mushroom, guajillo aioli, chimichurri, potato wedges or kale slaw
- Chimayo Cheddar Burger$18.50
House-ground, aged white cheddar, brioche bun, guajillo aioli, mixed greens, potato wedges or kale slaw
- Wahoo Fish Tacos$23.00
Kale-jicama slaw, tres queso, guajillo aioli, queso fresco, pickled onion, flour tortilla, side of saffron rice and black beans
- Smoked Salmon Cake$26.00
House smoked Skuna bay salmon, mango coulis, mango salsa, pistachio, crunchy chili-garlic sauce, mixed greens
- Roasted Cauliflower Steak$24.00
Warm roasted vegetables, oven dried tomato vinaigrette, shaved parmesan, fresh basil
- Lamb Ragu Hummus Bowl$26.00
House made hummus, spiced ground lamb, pine nuts, quinoa tabbouleh, zahtar flatbread
Salads
- Chimayo House Salad$14.00
Romaine, jicama, cornbread crumble, toasted pepitas, parmesan, creamy cilantro dressing
- Butternut Squash$18.50
Mixed greens, butternut squash, dates, spiced pecan, bacon, coriander-lime vinaigrette, apple, blue cheese
- Warm Roasted Veggie$20.00
Mixed greens, seasonal veggies, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
- Chimayo Wedge$18.50
Baby romaine, egg, cherry tomato, bacon, Danish blue cheese dressing
Pizza
- Margherita$18.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, basil
- Pistachio Sausage$26.00
Tomato sauce, house made sausage, ricotta-garlic sauce, roasted cauliflower, pistachio, sun dried tomato, mozzarella, provolone
- Wild Mushroom$26.00
Gourmet mushroom, caramelized onion, garlic oil, Italian Fontina & Taleggio, black truffle salt
- San Danielle$26.00
Tomato Sauce, fresh burrata, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan, fresh basil, balsamic reduction
- Pepperoni Sausage$26.00
Tomato Sauce, house made sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella-provolone, caramelized onion, roasted peppers
Main Plates
- Stuffed Poblano$34.00
Mushroom, zucchini, corn, onion filling. Topped with crushed pepitas, red pepper sauce, crema, side of saffron rice and beans, and kale jicama slaw
- Cedar Plank Skuna Bay Salmon$40.00
Mustard seed-dill rub, apple cider vinaigrette, diced apple, diced jicama, spiced pecan, saffron rice, today's vegetable
- Beef Medallions$38.00
Beef tender marinated in arbol, onion. garlic, sliced with chimichuri sauce with side of potato wedges and today's vegetable
- Corvina Sea Bass$48.00
Roasted vegetable hash, crispy fried leeks, fennel cream, today's vegetable
- Mushroom Truffle Fettuccine$34.00
Cutter Farms gourmet mushrooms, truffle mascarpone, porcini mushroom stock, arugula, fresh parmesan
- 14oz Hand-cut Ribeye$51.00
Butternut squash-potato puree, Leaf Cutter farms gourmet mushrooms, herb butter, today's vegetables.